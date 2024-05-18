Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,901 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 506,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 16,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $492,990.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,553.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,877. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.