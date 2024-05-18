Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Brink’s worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 88,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brink’s by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of BCO stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,863. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

