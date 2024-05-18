Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 11,305 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.74. 1,826,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,260. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

