Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 101,411 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,411 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of APA worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $30.88. 3,786,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,002. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

