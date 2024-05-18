Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,279 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Prologis worth $114,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 240,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Prologis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 26,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,452,000 after acquiring an additional 257,678 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

Prologis stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

