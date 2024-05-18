Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128,795 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Target worth $61,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.13. 4,005,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,327. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

