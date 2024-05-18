Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMI. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Badger Meter by 8,666.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 2,392.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.84. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.06 and a 1 year high of $199.40.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

