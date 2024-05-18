Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,766,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,109 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $52,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in FOX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,293,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,058,000 after acquiring an additional 686,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 67.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,391,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,143 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in FOX by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,581,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 632,522 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,199. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Read Our Latest Report on FOX

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.