Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,576,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $123,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,537,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,934,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $307.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

