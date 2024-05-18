Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 22,590 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,234,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $534.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $517.07 and its 200 day moving average is $490.90. The stock has a market cap of $459.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

