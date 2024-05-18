Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 13,249 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,209 shares of company stock worth $7,667,425. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,135,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $95.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

