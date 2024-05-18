Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 116,809 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1,855.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,809 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,502,000 after acquiring an additional 215,281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,635,000 after purchasing an additional 306,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 751,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,894,000 after acquiring an additional 193,850 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EWBC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,508 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.