Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 102,162 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Motorola Solutions worth $76,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.80. 423,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.96 and a 200 day moving average of $329.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $369.59.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.