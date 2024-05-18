Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,655,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 816,014 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $92,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in CSX by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 76,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 202,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. 8,218,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,170,002. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

