Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,420,302,000 after acquiring an additional 145,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,678,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $948,676,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,499 shares of company stock worth $184,795,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.14 and a 200-day moving average of $271.54. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

