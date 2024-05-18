Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,512 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Diodes worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.27. 307,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,022. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diodes

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.