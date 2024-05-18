Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $84.96 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 242,942 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Textron worth $84,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Textron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TXT traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $89.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,896. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

