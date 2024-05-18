Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $8.22 Million Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,479 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $22,482,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,175,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 797,278 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Genworth Financial by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 666,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 573,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,371,000 after purchasing an additional 534,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 2,341,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

