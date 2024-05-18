Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $42.14 Million Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,070 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Onsemi worth $42,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Onsemi by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,144,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

Onsemi Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.78. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

