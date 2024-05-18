Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $37.85 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.29. 16,546,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,773,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $177.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average of $146.41.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

