Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $150.37 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,601,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 652,914 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 1.4% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Boston Scientific worth $150,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,929 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $74.65. 6,978,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,820. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.