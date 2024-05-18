Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $12.56 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,649 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after buying an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after purchasing an additional 883,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $39.97. 5,698,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,635,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

