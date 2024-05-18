Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $116.66 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,241,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 540,581 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Schlumberger worth $116,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 74,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. 5,534,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,488,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

