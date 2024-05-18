Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $110.56 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,622 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $110,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 72,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $273.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

