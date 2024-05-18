Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,092 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of KB Home worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 93.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,612 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 225.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 620,238 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 246.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 501,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,191,000 after purchasing an additional 356,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 320,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after buying an additional 305,820 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.05. 1,494,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,865. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

