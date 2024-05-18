Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,445 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 105,691 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Wynn Resorts worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.62.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $96.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,150. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $112.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.