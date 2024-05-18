Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 22,004 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 279.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,892 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,562,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,375. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

