Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 4,627 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after purchasing an additional 334,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Enovis by 116.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 472,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after buying an additional 254,097 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,879,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,920,000 after buying an additional 210,358 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 13,924.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 166,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,013,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,043. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

