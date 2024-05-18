Graham (NYSE:GHM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Graham Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GHM opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. Graham has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $315.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Graham by 3.6% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 263,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 33,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Graham by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 298,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

