Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.12

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 500424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

