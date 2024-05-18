Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Down 7.1% in April

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 787,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GIL. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $35.38. 1,679,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,013,000 after acquiring an additional 168,601 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169,476 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,739,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,128,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

