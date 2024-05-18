GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Holdings Cut by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134,900 shares during the quarter. GeoPark comprises 0.3% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GeoPark during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in GeoPark by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in GeoPark by 86.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 38,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRK. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of GeoPark in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GeoPark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of GPRK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. GeoPark Limited has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.17). GeoPark had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 71.80%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

