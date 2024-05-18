General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

General Electric stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,946,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,205. General Electric has a 52-week low of $79.76 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day moving average is $141.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.