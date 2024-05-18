Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,546 shares of company stock worth $1,411,190. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Generac Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Generac stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.77. The stock had a trading volume of 718,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

