Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $2,071,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $170.94. The company had a trading volume of 525,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,217. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $171.47. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.93.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

