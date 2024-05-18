Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Update

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,849 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,487,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,665,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,765 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 4.5 %

GOTU traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $8.35. 2,452,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.67 and a beta of 0.07. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $8.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.19 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%.

Separately, CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on Gaotu Techedu

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.