Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given New $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ GAMB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 339,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,461. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $14.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

