Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

GLMD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,759. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

