Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $29.08

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $29.93. Galapagos shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 18,428 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

