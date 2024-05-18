Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Major Shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 1,255 Shares

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $14,947.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 798,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,513,052.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Future Health ESG Stock Performance

FHLT opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. Future Health ESG Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Institutional Trading of Future Health ESG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Future Health ESG stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Free Report) by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Future Health ESG were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

