Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in April

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ FRAF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.35. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.69%.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Duffey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,964 shares in the company, valued at $520,956. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $74,588. Company insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 2,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,862 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

