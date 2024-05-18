Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of Franco-Nevada worth $47,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $71,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.2 %

FNV traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,753. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $154.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.55.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.43%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

