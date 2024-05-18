Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,014,000 after purchasing an additional 528,823 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,238,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,359,000 after buying an additional 751,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,011,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,339,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

