First National Advisers LLC Purchases 1,933 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.9% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $595.30. 1,398,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,725. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $227.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $576.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.