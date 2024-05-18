First National Advisers LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston accounts for 1.0% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Lamb Weston by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 201,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,704 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Lamb Weston by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 94,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,061. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $98.11.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

