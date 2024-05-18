First National Advisers LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 202,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,218,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,170,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

