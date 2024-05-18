First National Advisers LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after acquiring an additional 674,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $766,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,947 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,019,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.37. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

