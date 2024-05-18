First National Advisers LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,008,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ATO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.64. 1,703,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ATO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atmos Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.