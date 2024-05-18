First National Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,522,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,093,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

