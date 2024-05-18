First National Advisers LLC Buys 8,649 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,502 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Gentex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,843,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Gentex by 3.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,356,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after acquiring an additional 76,071 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,951,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 737,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GNTX

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.